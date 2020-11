The Finance Minister has said the Pandemic Unemployment Payment must be taxed the same way as other income supports.

It’s after a row at a Dáil committee over whether people on PUP should have to pay income tax on it.

The government won a vote passing the measure into the Finance Bill.

Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the move that will see people on the PUP landed with a tax bill

