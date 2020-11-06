PERMENANT TSB TO CUT 300 JOBS

Permanent TSB has announced plans to cut 300 jobs.

The bank intends to reduce its workforce through a voluntary severance scheme.

Permanent TSB says no banks will close, but it intends to reduce its property portfolio to cut costs.

The bank has branches in New Ross, Wexford Town and Gorey however it’s not clear if these sites will be affected by the news.

The job cuts will mainly be among managerial and head office staff.

John O’Connell from the Financial Services Union has criticised the timing of the announcement:

