PUBLIC TO HAVE THEIR SAY ON FOOD OUTLETS ON WEXFORD QUAYFRONT

The public across Wexford are to be invited to submit their views on the future development on Wexford’s Quay Front following the successful trial of a number of food outlets.

Business owners and any other interested parties will be invited to suggest the kind of eateries they would like to see on the award winning public amenity.

Wexford County Councillor Leonard Kelly says that a properly thought out plan for the quay, consisting of high end eateries would be a tremendous tourist attraction for the town:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email