RADON WARNING IN COUNTY WEXFORD AS RESIDENTS URGED TO TEST FOR THE GAS

The EPA are asking Wexford residents to test their homes for radon gas this winter.

Radon is a radioactive gas that can seep through small cracks and gaps in the foundation of a house and can cause cancer if not addressed.

It’s a particular problem in County Wexford with high levels found in homes in New Ross, Bunclody, Enniscorthy and Gorey.

The EPA along with the New Ross Library will be holding an online event next Tuesday evening as part of Science week where you can find out more on testing and the actions you can take to reduce radon in your home.

Stephanie Long from the EPA says there’s an easy way to find out if your at risk:

