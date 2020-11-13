REOPENING COUNTRY SHOULD BE DONE ON A COUNTY BY COUNTY BASIS

Exiting level 5 in December should be done on a county by county basis, according to one health expert.

The national 14-day incident rate is 135 per 100 thousand, but some areas of country are experiencing much higher rates.

Buncrana in Donegal has the highest local area rate at 536, while Newcastle West in Limerick stands at 331.

At the other end of the scale, Wexford has the lowest 14 day incidence rate of Covid 19 in the country.

Fewer than 5 cases were reported yesterday which means that the rate in the county now stands at 49.4 per 100 thousand.

Health System’s Professor Anthony Staines says keeping on top of community transmission will be key:

