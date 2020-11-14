REVIEW OF KILMALLOCK WATER PLANT ON THE WAY AFTER BOIL WATER NOTICE

Irish Water say a review of the Kilmallock Water Treatment plant will take place once the current issues around the plant are sorted.

Almost ten thousand people in the county are under a boil water notice this weekend after problems were spotted with the Sow regional water supply yesterday morning.

It could be into next week before the issue is resolved.

It comes in a bad week for Irish Water as it emerged that raw sewage is being released into the environment at 4 different areas of County Wexford.

Brian O’Leary of Irish Water says improvements will be made on the Kilmallock plant once the review is completed.

