ROSSLARE’S NEW FERRY SERVICE TO THE CONTINENT TO START IN JANUARY

Rosslare Europort is to have a new daily service to the continent commencing in January.

One of Europe’s biggest shipping lines DFDS will be operating the service to Dunkirk, which is the third largest port in France, six days per week.

The journey from Rosslare to Dunkirk will take 20 to 24 hours, but will be a welcome alternative to using the British landbridge where delays and bureaucracy are inevitable post Brexit.

DFDS is a major player in the shipment of goods in Europe.

Its route director is Aidan Coffey:

Rosslare Port Manager Glenn Carr says it’s great news story for Wexford and the Country and he appealed to industry to use it:

Labour party deputy Brendan Howlin was involved in months of negotiations in helping to bring the service to Rosslare:

