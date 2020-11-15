SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 14TH NOVEMBER

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from Wexford Senior Hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald as his side crashed out of the All Ireland championship.

A 1-21 to 0-17 loss to Clare in Portlaoise means the year is over for Wexford as they build again for next year’s league.

Davy addressed his future in the South East and looked back on a strange year for the sport.

We also heard from the man of the match yesterday Tony Kelly who hit 1-15 in a performance that almost certainly secures him an All Star at the end of the year.

Lisa Jacob of the Irish Women’s Hockey team also dropped by to speak about her new role as team manager as they prepare for next year’s Olympics.

