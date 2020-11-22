SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 21ST NOVEMBER

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke to Leinster back row and Enniscorthy man Josh Murphy about his upturn in form for the province and his medicine studies.

Josh also discussed his injury profile, the importance of mixing education with top level sport and playing with new Ireland star James Lowe.

We also caught up with Ray Noonan of the WexfordFC club as he looked back on another tough year for the side.

Ray was optimistic that with a stable management structure and more of a focus on local players next year, we will see an improvement next season.

Daryl Jacob continues to do the business in the UK as the jockey lead home Bristol De Mai to the big victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Daryl spoke about the horse’s qualities and about the special person he dedicated the victory to.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday evening with Aidan Delaney from 6-7pm.

Josh Murphy of Leinster on improving both on and off the field:

Ray Noonan of WexfordFC on local focus next year:

Daryl Jacob on Bristol De Mai in the Betfair:

