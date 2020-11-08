SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 7TH OF NOVEMBER

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we previewed the FAI Women’s Cup semi final between Wexford Youths and Peamount United.

Analyst Lizzy Kent will provide commentary alongside Liam Spratt for us when the game kicks off at 2pm.

She was quietly confident of a Wexford win saying they’re now a cup team.

We also spoke to Premier Division winner Lee Grace formerly of Wexford Youths who looked back on his time at Ferrycarrig fondly.

He told us what it was like to defend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and about the significance of “Build Me Up Buttercup” to Shamrock Rovers.

Daisy Earle of Gorey Rugby club outlined her role as the Rugby Community Officer and recalled her AIL win with Railway Union last year.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evenings from 6-7pm.

Lizzy Kent Pre FAI Womens Cup Semi Final:

Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers:

Daisy Earle of Gorey Rugby Club:

