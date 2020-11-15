SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 15TH NOVEMBER

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we spoke to our match commentator Liam Spratt about the end of the season for the Wexford senior hurlers and where they go next from here.

Will Davy stick around? Will any of the club players break through next year? Check out our interview to find out more.

We also spoke to RTE Sport journalist Damian Lawlor about his new book When The World Stops Watching which looks at how different sport stars deal with retirement.

There’s plenty of Wexford interest in the book with fascinating interviews with former Republic of Ireland star Kevin Doyle and Olympic swimmer Grainne Murphy.

And Mike Vince spoke with Waterford trainer Henry De Bromhead about his stable stars and the big winter coming up on the racing calendar.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday 6-7pm

Liam and Aidan Discuss Wexford’s Season:

Damian Lawlor on When The World Stops Watching:

Henry De Bromhead on Winter Racing:

