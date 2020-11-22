SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 22ND NOVEMBER

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour we spoke with Declan O’Brien of Leinster Rugby and the head coach for Enniscorthy as he discussed rugby’s inaction over the last little while.

Enniscorthy had been flying in the AIL before the lockdown’s were put in place but Declan is hopeful that they can pick right up from where they left off when they’re given the greenlight to return.

Adamstown jockey Jonathan Moore told us about his return from a collarbone operation following a serious fall in Galway last September.

Johnny didn’t allow himself to make excuses and now he’s back in the winners enclosure with a double at Naas on Saturday.

You can listen back to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm

Declan O’Brien Leinster and Enniscorthy Rugby:

Jonathan Moore on returning from injury and his double at Naas:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email