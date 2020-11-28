SHANE ROCHE TO LEAD THE WEXFORD SENIOR FOOTBALLERS IN 2021

Wexford GAA are going to stick with Shane Roche as their Senior Football manager for 2021.

The Geraldine O’Hanrahan’s clubman stepped into the breach following the departure of Paul Galvin earlier this year and lead the county to 1 win and 2 defeats in his three games in charge.

A statement from the county board says Roche will be proposed for ratification at the county board meeting in january on a 2 year term.

He will retain former senior footballers Philip Wallace and Anthony Masterson as selectors while former Carlow hurler Peter Shaw comes in as an Strength and Conditioning coach.

Further details on the backroom staff will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

