If all adults in Ireland spent an extra 50 euro on local businesses in November, it could result in a 180 million euro boost for the economy.

That’s according to Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie, who’s calling for people to spend consciously this Black Friday.

It’s after many Irish businesses have had to close their doors amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Senator Currie says small changes can make a big difference.

