A new initiative to encourage Wexford shoppers to stay safe and shop local has been launched.

Its called the Wexford Welcomes You Safely Plan and will see participating shops have their staff trained to comply with Covid 19 protocols.

Operated by Wexford Local Enterprise Office its to make people feel safe in the shopping environment in the run up to Christmas.

Liz Hore from LEO says the campaign will be highly visible:

