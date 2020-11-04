South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran Nominated For Major National Media Award

South East Radio’s Alan Corcoran has been shortlisted for another major national media award.

He’s been shortlisted in the Headline Mental Health Media Awards for an interview which featured a member of the travelling community discussing mental health issues within her family and community.

Headline’s Mental Health Media Awards recognise excellence in media coverage of mental health issues.

Earlier this year Alan Corcoran who presents South East Radio’s Morning Mix won a Silver national IMRO Radio Award and was also honoured with a National Services Day Military Medal from the Frontline Emergency Security Services Eire Forum for his services to broadcasting during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email