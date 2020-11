It’s been confirmed that the new secondary school which is due to be built in Wexford Town will contain a 4 classroom Special Education Needs base.

The news has been confirmed by Junior minister James Browne after speaking with the Education Minister Norma Foley.

The school will accommodate 1,000 students with the new base providing a purpose built area for those with additional needs.

The Fianna Fail TD says the new school will have a state of the art campus once built and work is continuing.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email