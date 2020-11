Students should plan time to catch up with their mates to combat feelings of isolation.

That’s the view of Spunout.ie after a recent survey has found 75% of students feel cut off from their friends.

70% of third level pupils are living at home, with over half studying entirely remotely.

Many students reported experiencing ‘zoom fatigue’.

Deputy Director of Spun Out dot ie and Wexford man, Jack Deacon, says students should schedule time to catch up with friends like they do their coursework:

