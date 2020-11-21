SYRIAN REFUGEE HAS HEARING RESTORED AFTER HELP FROM WEXFORD AUDIOLOGIST

A Wexford audiologist is being praised today after helping a Syrian refugee to regain his hearing.

40 year old Ali Hussein suffers from profound hearing loss and this has made it almost impossible to learn English and communicate with people in his new home.

After getting into contact with human rights NGO Doras, Ali was able to source hearing aids with the help of James Goggin at Sivantos.

Rachel Hetherington is a registered hearing aid dispenser and works with Specsavers in Wexford Town.

She helped install the hearing aids and says it was a lovely moment that she and Ali shared

