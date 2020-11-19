UPDATE OUR LAWS AND TACKLE “SHOCKING” REVENGE PORN – HOWLIN

We have to put a stop to revenge porn and update our laws to reflect a modern Ireland.

That’s the view of Labour TD Brendan Howlin who says the leaking of thousands of sexual images online is “shocking”.

The Assistant Garda Commissioner for Serious and Organised Crime is carrying out enquiries after the images were obtained by the Victims Alliance.

An online petition calling for revenge porn to be made a criminal offence has received over 27,000 signatures.

The Wexford Deputy has been working on an Online Harrassment bill for the last two years and hopes the renewed focus will give everyone the impetus to do the right thing and implement new laws:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email