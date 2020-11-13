WALLACE VOICES CONCERN FOR THE PEOPLE WHO ARE BEING FORGOTTEN ABOUT BECAUSE OF COVID

Other areas of life can’t be left hanging while we try and deal with the current pandemic.

That’s according to Wexford Independent4Change MEP Mick Wallace who says we must never underestimate the effect of Covid 19 on our society and individuals.

However he says we need to put things in perspective and realise that people are suffering for many other reasons as well as the corona virus.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, the former TD outlined the serious condition that some European countries are in because they didn’t act as quickly as Ireland did.

Wallace says there are people dying due to other illnesses that are being forgotten about as we try flatten the curve once again:

