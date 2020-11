One Wexford band hasn’t let the pandemic stop them from releasing new music.

Brothers Cillian and Lorcan Byrne from the Kimore Quay area go by the name Basciville and are still planning to release their debut album early next year despite the challenges posed by Covid.

The video for their latest hit Calvary was filmed right here in the county.

Lead singer Cillian says the Covid lockdowns meant they had more time to work on their album which they may not have gotten in a normal year:

