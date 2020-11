Wexford hurlers have been drawn against Clare in their up coming championship match next Saturday

It will take place in O’Moore Park Portlaoise at 2pm and will be broadcast live on South East Radio

The game follows Wexford’s shock exit from the Leinster championship following defeat to Galway last weekend

Informed opinion say Wexford may up their game plan for the match with Clare

