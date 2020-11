Enterprise centres across Wexford have received grant aid from the Government to help businesses to get through the worst effects of Covid 19.

Enniscorthy Enterprise and Technology Centre has been granted €99,400, The Hatch Lab in Gorey has received €52,800 and Wexford Enterprise Centre is taking in €144,395.

The CEO of Wexford Enterprise Centre, Brendan Ennis says successive Governments have recognised the need to support local enterprise and so many small startups will flourish as a result:

