WEXFORD FARMERS SET TO RECEIVE €2.6 MILLION AS BEEF FINISHER PAYMENT ROLLED OUT THIS WEEK

Over 1,100 farmers in County Wexford are set to benefit this week as the new Beef Finisher Payment scheme is set to be rolled out.

The Minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that payments would be made to farmers to help protect their incomes during the pandemic.

Wexford is set to receive €2.6 million which will be spread between 1,103 beef farmers in the county.

The news has been welcomed by junior minister James Browne who says Beef farming is an important economic activity, with a significant multiplier effect in County Wexford’s rural communities.

