WEXFORD FOOTBALL LEAGUE READY TO GO WHEN GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT TO RETURN

Another delay to junior soccer in Wexford will be a blow for the sport according to the Chairman of the Wexford league.

Clubs will be watching the Taoiseach’s announcement this evening in the hopes that football will be allowed to return before Christmas.

However the feeling is that Level 3 restrictions may be put in place which would mean training for pods of up to 15 with no practice matches or league games.

It is believed that so called “outdoor” sports such as golf and tennis will be allowed to return in December.

Denis Hennessy of the Wexford Football League says they’ll be ready whenever they’re given the green light:

