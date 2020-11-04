WEXFORD HOMELESS GROUP MAKES CHRISTMAS TOY AND HAMPER APPEAL

A family run homeless aid group is asking for donations to help out with their toy and hamper appeal this Christmas.

With only 8 more weeks until the big day, Homeless Hands Wexford based in New Ross are asking the public to add one more item to their shopping trolleys and help out someone in need.

They have made a Facebook appeal for those who want to help to place new items at their drop points at Cluain Húighéad in New Ross and Monastery Avenue in Taghmon.

Founder of the group Pops McMahon told South East Radio why he decided to set up the group almost 5 years ago:

