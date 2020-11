Wexford Lions Club is hosting a unique fund raising event this year

The club normally has a number of fund raisers during the year but this year all that stopped and the group had to come up with a new idea

Its a 24 hour walk along Wexford quay front by the members of the Lions club themselves and will take place on December 4th and 5th

People can support the event online through the I Donate page or through subscription cards

