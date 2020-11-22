WEXFORD MAN HONOURED AS ONE OF THE BLOODY SUNDAY DEAD AT CROKE PARK COMMEMORATION

The fourteen civilians shot dead at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday were honoured with a ceremony at Croke Park yesterday.

The RIC officers who burst into the stadium a hundred years ago shot some — with more deaths and injuries in the panicked crush that followed.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the President Michael D Higgins laid wreaths on the spot where Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan was shot dead.

Actor Brendan Gleeson told the story of a Wexford man Tom Ryan who was killed on that fateful day:

