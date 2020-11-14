WEXFORD OUT OF THE ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIP WITH LOSS TO CLARE

The Wexford senior hurlers are out of this year’s All Ireland Senior Hurling championship after they were beaten 1-21 to 17 points by Clare.

Brian Lohan’s side lead at half time 0-13 to 0-3 playing with a strong wind behind them and Tony Kelly’s goal midway through the second half ended the game as a contest.

The Ballyhea man ended the game with 1-15 of Clare’s 1-21 total.

Wexford started without talisman Lee Chin who failed a late fitness test.

It means an early exit from this year’s championship after losing their Leinster title with a 1-27 to 17 point loss to Galway two weeks ago.

