County Wexford retains the lowest rate of confirmed Covid cases in the country.

Fewer than 5 cases of Coronavirus were recorded here according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

The 14 day incidence rate stands at 44.7 per 100,000 of the county’s population which is less than half the national average.

The second and third lowest rates in the country are in Wicklow and Carlow.

Since the pandemic began there have 1,161 confirmed cases in Wexford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email