WEXFORD SEES RISE IN REBUILDING IRELAND LOAN APPROVALS DESPITE PANDEMIC

Wexford has bucked a recent trend when it comes to approvals for the government’s affordable home loan scheme.

Nationally, the scheme has been hit by the Covid 19 pandemic and saw the number of Rebuilding Ireland loan applications approved in early 2020 drop by 60%.

However, figures from the Department of Housing show that Wexford was one of only 6 counties to see a rise in approvals going from 12 in the first 6 months of 2019 to 19 from January to June in 2020.

Overall, 235 home loans were approved in the first six months of the year at a total value of €38.2 million.

This compares to 574 loans approved in the first six months of 2019 at a total value of €95.7 million.

