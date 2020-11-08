WEXFORD TO ROSSLARE LOCAL LINK SERVICE WAS THE SECOND MOST POPULAR ROUTE IN 2019

The Wexford Town to Rosslare Harbour Local Link route was the second busiest in the country last year according to a recent study.

However, one in five Local Link evening bus services had fewer than 10 passengers a week on average in 2019.

According to the Sunday Times the route with the lowest take-up was number 115c between Ballivor and Navan in County Meath.

It had just 215 passengers across all of 2019.

The busiest scheduled service was the number 363 between Tallow and Dungarvan in Waterford which averaged 99 passengers a week.

Next after that is the bus between Wexford and Rosslare Harbour followed by the service from Newbridge to Athy in Kildare.

The NTA has noticed that some of the routes that have higher commuter numbers have departures that run later into the night than others which aren’t so popular.

It says many of the routes have needed some months to gain traction in the local community and prove themselves as a reliable transport service.

