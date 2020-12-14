14 CASES OF COVID CONFIRMED IN WEXFORD GENERAL HOSPITAL

There were 14 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Wexford General Hospital last night

The rapid growth of Covid-19 in recent days shows how unstable the outbreak was before Christmas, according to a leading infectious diseases specialist.

Yesterday the Department of Health reported 1,296 new cases — the highest-ever number confirmed in a single day in the Republic.

Six more patients with the virus have died, bringing the death toll to 2,200.

Professor Sam McConkey says the outbreak could only be called “stable” here if we were seeing under ten cases a day:

