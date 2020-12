Another 59 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford this evening.

The 14 incidence rate in the county is now up to 127.6, the 10th HIGHEST in the country.

There have been 191 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the last 2 weeks.

Nationally, there have been 6 further deaths and 582 new cases of Covid 19.

