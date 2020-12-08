8 Patients Being Treated For Covid 19 At Wexford General Hospital

1,613 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in Co. Wexford since the outbreak began in March.

Co. Wexford now has the second highest 14-day incidence of the virus in the Country. 56 new cases were confirmed here on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, latest figures released by the HSE at 8pm last night (25th Dec) show eight patients with confirmed Covid 19 are being treated at Wexford General Hospital. One patient is being treated in the intensive care unit.

A further five people are being treated as suspected cases at Wexford General.

The hospital currently has 57 vacant general beds and 3 vacant critical care beds.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email