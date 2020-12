A Fianna Fail senator has responded to a small anti vaccine protest outside his office today, saying he will continue to follow the science on Covid 19

A crowd of less than 10 people gathered on Esmonde Street in Gorey this afternoon but the protest was peaceful.

Malcolm Byrne was not in the office at the time and the number of staff inside was low due to Covid restrictions.

The Gorey senator says the protests won’t change his mind on the vaccine:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email