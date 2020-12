A man who stabbed another man forty times at his house in Co Wicklow has been found NOT guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Darren Houlden, of the Crescent, Meadowvale, Arklow, attacked Stephen Kavanagh in the early hours of May 6th last year.

His trial heard it happened after they spent a weekend taking drugs with Mr Kavanagh’s girlfriend.

The jury returned with its verdict a short time ago after deliberating for just over three hours.

His sentence hearing will take place in February.

