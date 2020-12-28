BILL DEDICATED TO NICOLE FOX SIGNED INTO LAW BY THE PRESIDENT

A bill aiming to tackle online bullying has been signed into law by the President.

The sharing of intimate images without consent is now illegal, and if someone is found guilty of the crime they will face an unlimited fine and/or up to seven years imprisonment.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill- is widely known as Coco’s Law, after 21-year-old Nicole Fox, who died by suicide following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018.

Her mother Jackie is a resident in County Wexford and campaigned for this new law.

She believes it will make people realise the seriousness of the issue:

