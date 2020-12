The Bishop of Ferns has described 2020 as “a year like no other”.

Bishop Denis Brennan says in the new year “people must search for and embrace the vaccine of hope”.

Bishop Brennan has issued an appeal to everyone to adhere to the guidelines for funerals and weddings issued by the National Public Health Emergency team.

He made his comments during a special Christmas message broadcast live on South East Radio from St. Aidan’s Cathedral.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email