Wexford County Council is working to improve the water supply to Wexford Town and surrounding areas.

A boil water notice was issued yesterday afternoon and affects up to 20,000 people.

It’s the second notice to be issued recently as 10,000 people were affected by a similar notice in the Oulart and Castlebridge areas last month.

Communications officer with Wexford County Council David Minogue says the current notice is expected to last for a couple of days:

