BOLGER GOES TO SLIGO WHILE SHELS SWOOP FOR O’CONNOR

Local footballers in the League of Ireland are on the move today as teams prepare for next year’s league campaigns.

It was confirmed today that New Ross man Greg Bolger has joined Sligo Rovers for the 2021 season.

Bolger left Shamrock Rovers at the end of last season after winning the Premier Division and FAI Cup while in Tallaght and has also won trophies at Cork City and St Pats.

Fellow Wexford man Kevin O’Connor has announced that he’s signed with Shelbourne FC for the upcoming year.

The former Preston North End defender spent last season at Waterford FC and will be hoping to bring Shels back up to the Premier Division next season.

