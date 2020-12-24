BREXIT DEAL DONE AS BOTH SIDES AGREE A DEAL ON TRADE

A trade deal on Brexit has been done,

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has described the agreement as fair, balanced and right for both sides.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued a statement welcoming the conclusion of negotiations.

He said he hopes the outcome will now be approved by both sides and that the necessary procedures to allow the agreement to enter force on 1 January will proceed smoothly.

Meanwhil British PM Boris Johnson says the UK will be able to decide how and where to stimulate new jobs, and says the deal sees the UK’s “share of fish in our waters rise substantially”.

