The Taoiseach has warned a no-deal Brexit is very much on the cards over the next two days.

Separately progress was made today on how Northern Ireland will be handled after the transition period ends.

It’s expected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet tomorrow in a bid to end the impasse.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there is a chance no deal will be done

