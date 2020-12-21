CABINET TO MEET ON COVID RESTRICTIONS

The cabinet sub-committee on COVID will meet this evening to discuss bringing forward tighter COVID restrictions.

The hospitality sector is expected to be closed earlier than planned amid concern about the rising number of cases.

There is significant concern around the cabinet table about the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK and whether or not it has already made its way into the country.

The three coalition party leaders will meet this evening with the Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer to discuss the way forward.

NPHET’s advice to close the hospitality sector, re-impose the ban on inter-county travel and limit house gatherings from the 28th of December could be brought forward.

One senior government figure said everything is on the table this evening.

