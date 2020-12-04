CIRCUS PERFORMERS TAKE TO THE STREETS OF WEXFORD TO BRIGHTEN UP THE DAY

A band of circus performers and artists took to the streets of Wexford Town today to bring a bit of colour to a drab and dreary December.

Members of Waterford Spraoi and the Irish Street Arts, Circus & Spectacle Network who are based in Wexford, participated in the first of their 3 day Lunch Fest tour with acrobats and clowns among others on display in Wexford.

In a statement earlier this week, ISACS director Lucy Medlycott said they were ‘delighted to have the opportunity to show that there are safe ways for performers to present their work and for audiences to connect with it.’

Social distancing was maintained at all times and further performances are planned for Dungarvan tomorrow and Waterford City on Sunday.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email