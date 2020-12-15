COUNTRY PREPARES FOM IMMINIENT DELIVERY OF VACCINE

Covid-19 vaccines could start to be rolled out here before the end of the year, according to the Health Minister.

The government’s been setting out its plan for how 14.6 million doses will be distributed across the country.

It’ll start in nursing homes and large hospitals, with mass vaccination centres set up once more vaccines are available.

Around 1,500 healthcare workers and 180 community-based staff will be involved in administering the jab.

The European Medicines Agency has said its meeting to decide whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine will now take place on December 21st.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says they’re ready in case it’s approved earlier than planned

