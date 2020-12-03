COVID VACCINE TO BE AVAILABLE IN JANUARY

Ireland will have access to 16 million Covid-19 vaccine doses over the course of next year.

The head of the HSE says it’s possible the vaccine will start to become available here by early January.

The European Commission has signed advance purchase agreements with six pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer and Moderna, giving Ireland access to 16 million doses.

9 Ultra cold freezers -that can hold 200 thousand doses – have been acquired to store the vaccines.

A high-level taskforce met this week to discuss how to best roll out covid-19 vaccines in Ireland, and will present it’s strategy to Government on Friday week.

