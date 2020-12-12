CURRACLOE INFANTS GO VIRAL WITH FUN NEWS STORY

News reporters all around the South East are worried for their jobs after a special news report from the kids at Curracloe National School went viral this week.

The infant classes at the school put together a very special video about an incident involving Santa Claus after their annual Christmas Concert had to be cancelled this year due to Covid.

Other classes in the school got in on the act with Christmas poems and dances posted to social media.

Their story revolved around Santa crashing in the local area and can be viewed in full below.

Infant teacher at Curracloe Caroline Byrne says it all came very easy to them:

