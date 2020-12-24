ENNISCORTHY WELCOMES NEW KEITH’S CLOSET INITIATIVE FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE USERS

St John’s Hospital in Enniscorthy is to become the first place in Ireland to open a Keith’s Closet service.

The idea for a walk in hospital closet comes from Australia where it was set up by Irish man Keith Donnelly and provides clothes for clients with mental health issues.

The first closet in Ireland will be based in the Havenview mental health unit in the Wexford town.

Dr Denise Rogers works with the mental health services in the South East and helped bring the concept to County Wexford.

She says it provides service users with a sense of independence:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email